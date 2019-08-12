Weather Now: Dry Evening. Showers, Thunder Tuesday

Expect continued quiet and comfortable weather tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows could once again be in the 50s!

We’ll get another nice day in on Monday before we see changes Tuesday. Monday, which is Victory Day in Rhode Island, will start out cool and dry with lots of sunshine.

Sunshine will prevail through the morning and into the afternoon before some cloudiness arrives. We’ll be staying dry, however.

Highs Monday will be a little warmer, but it will still be comfortable humidity-wise.

