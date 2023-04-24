Good morning! Happy Monday! We are looking at a pretty decent day ahead of us. Sunshine this morning will give way to partly sunny skies and a shower or two; although most of the day will be dry.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Clouds will billow up during the afternoon as a pool of cool air begins to pass overhead. A shower or two is possible, but most spots will stay dry.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and we’ll be dry with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday morning will start with some clouds around, but we’ll catch a little sunshine from time-to-time.

We’ll also catch a few rain showers in the afternoon, too, perhaps some with small hail.

I’m thinking it’ll be a shade cooler because of the extra clouds and a wind from the southeast Tuesday afternoon — highs around 58 in Providence, cooler at the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo