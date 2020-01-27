Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Not as Warm Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Other than some extra clouds and a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, today looks quiet. It will be cooler than Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s. That’s still milder than normal for late January. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Skies will turn mostly clear this evening and tonight with temperatures cooling to the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be dry for most of southern New England, too. A cold front will swing through from the north, bringing partly cloudy skies to the region. There is an exception to the quiet conditions–Cape Cod. Ocean effect snow showers are possible on the Cape and Islands by Tuesday afternoon. Little to no accumulations is expected.

The weather looks benign all the way through the work week. The next decent shot for any rain or snow comes with a potential storm system over the weekend. At this point, it’s just something to keep an eye on. There’s a lot of potential scenarios–rain? snow? mix?– that will depend on the track and development off an off-shore disturbance. One option that’s still a possibility is that the stormy weather misses us completely. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com