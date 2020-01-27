Weather Now: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Not as Warm Today

Other than some extra clouds and a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, today looks quiet. It will be cooler than Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s. That’s still milder than normal for late January. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Skies will turn mostly clear this evening and tonight with temperatures cooling to the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be dry for most of southern New England, too. A cold front will swing through from the north, bringing partly cloudy skies to the region. There is an exception to the quiet conditions–Cape Cod. Ocean effect snow showers are possible on the Cape and Islands by Tuesday afternoon. Little to no accumulations is expected.

The weather looks benign all the way through the work week. The next decent shot for any rain or snow comes with a potential storm system over the weekend. At this point, it’s just something to keep an eye on. There’s a lot of potential scenarios–rain? snow? mix?– that will depend on the track and development off an off-shore disturbance. One option that’s still a possibility is that the stormy weather misses us completely. Stay tuned!