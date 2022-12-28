Hope you had a good Wednesday! If you spent even a couple minutes outside this afternoon, you probably noticed it was fairly comfortable. Highs today were in the low 40s. We can do better than that, however! We have a string of 50° days ahead.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with not-too-cold temperatures. Lows will be in the low 30s with southwesterly winds keeping the temperatures up a bit.
Expect a mild start on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. By noon, temps will be approaching 50°.
We’ll keep the mainly sunny skies through the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s…not too shabby for late December!
We’re going to keep the 50s through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning Saturday afternoon.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
