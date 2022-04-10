Overall, it was a pretty nice day! Yes, it was chilly, but seasonably chilly with afternoon highs in the 50s. We are looking at a warm up ahead.

Temperatures tonight will fall back through the 50s and 40s.

This evening, a few leftover rain showers are possible over eastern Massachusetts, but most of the area should stay dry with skies clearing.

Monday will feature loads of sunshine! In the morning, expect cool temperatures with mainly sunny skies. A cold front moving through the Great Lakes region will try to move into the Northeast through the day, but will likely weaken.

We may see some extra high clouds Monday afternoon, but that’s it.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s inland, but low 50s at the coast with a southwest wind 5-15mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo