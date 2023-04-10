Good Morning! I hope you had a great weekend. Weather-wise, it was very nice; although a little cool. Temperatures will only be going up this week…we’ve 60s today, 70s for a few days and then maybe 80s at the end of the week!

High pressure will control our weather today, giving us lots of sunshine.

Tonight won’t be as cold. Under clear skies, expect lows around 40.

The sun will mix with clouds on Tuesday, but it will be much windier.

The winds will be picking up late Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches from the north.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will be a little warmer…in the low 70s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo