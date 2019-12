TODAY: Sunny, milder and dry… highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Southwest winds 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cool, dry… lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Not as warm…. but still dry and mostly sunny…. highs in the low to mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Clear and dry with temperatures falling back through the 30s and 20s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny, dry, cool. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.