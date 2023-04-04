Good morning. It’s a TODAY: Milder with a blend of sun and cloud. Highs around 60-65 inland, 50s along the shore. Winds south 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of fog, drizzle and some light showers. Lows in the mid 40s

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with light showers or occasional drizzle. Highs only in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10-15 mph

