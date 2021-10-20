Weather Now: Milder Stretch Through Friday; Highs 70°-75°

TODAY: Mostly sunny, noticeably warmer and dry… highs around 73. WNW winds 10-15 mph in the morning will diminish in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy , not as chilly, lows 50-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry… High 74. Light winds in the morning will become breezy late day and evening. Southwest 5-10mph with gusts to 20 mph late day.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild.. Highs near 71