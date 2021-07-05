Weather Now: Milder, Partly Sunny Today, Dry Skies for Fireworks Tonight

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun, not as cool…. slight chance of an isolated shower, but most areas remain dry. Highs in the low to mid-70s. East winds turning south at 5-10 mph

AT THE BEACH: A mix of clouds and sun… highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early and then mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a slight chance of a stray shower… lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid…. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 inland, low 80s at the coast. While most of the day is dry, there is a risk for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid…. mostly sunny. Another passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon and evening…. Highs near 90.