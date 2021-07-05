Weather Now: Milder, Partly Sunny Today, Dry Skies for Fireworks Tonight

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun, not as cool…. slight chance of an isolated shower, but most areas remain dry. Highs in the low to mid-70s. East winds turning south at 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

AT THE BEACH: A mix of clouds and sun… highs in the low 70s.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early and then mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a slight chance of a stray shower… lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid…. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 inland, low 80s at the coast. While most of the day is dry, there is a risk for a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid…. mostly sunny. Another passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon and evening…. Highs near 90.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams