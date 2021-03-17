Weather Now: Milder and Dry for St. Patrick’s Day

TODAY (St. Patrick’s Day): Nice! A mix of clouds and sunshine, not as chilly. Highs 45-50. Southwest winds turning south at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Dry and not as cool, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder Highs 50-55. Rain develops after 2pm and turns steadier by evening.

THU. NIGHT: A chilly rain will mix with or change to snow after midnight from north to south.

FRIDAY: Morning snow/mix will end by late morning/mid-day. A coating to 2″ of snow accumulations are possible on the grass and car tops. Roads will remain mainly wet. Windy and much colder . Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East-northeast winds 15-20mph with gusts 30-40 mph Turning partly sunny in the afternoon and evening.