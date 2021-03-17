Weather Now: Milder and Dry for St. Patrick’s Day

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY (St. Patrick’s Day): Nice! A mix of clouds and sunshine, not as chilly. Highs 45-50. Southwest winds turning south at 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Dry and not as cool, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder Highs 50-55. Rain develops after 2pm and turns steadier by evening.

THU. NIGHT: A chilly rain will mix with or change to snow after midnight from north to south.

FRIDAY: Morning snow/mix will end by late morning/mid-day. A coating to 2″ of snow accumulations are possible on the grass and car tops. Roads will remain mainly wet. Windy and much colder . Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East-northeast winds 15-20mph with gusts 30-40 mph Turning partly sunny in the afternoon and evening.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams