Good Morning. We have another beautiful day lined up in southern New England, with milder air returning. Meanwhile all eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall overnight near Vero Beach, FL as a Category 1 Hurricane. Detailed information below.

After a chilly start Thursday morning, turning much milder by afternoon, highs in mid-60s

ON THE BAY: Southwest winds will increase in the afternoon to 10-15 kts. Waves around 1-3feet.

TRACKING NICOLE: Rain/Wind Locally By Friday Night

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane around 3AM this morning near Vero Beach. As of 5AM, slight weakening overland has Nicole back to a strong Tropical Storm with winds of 70 mph.

Continued weakening is forecast as Nicole tracks northwest across Florida today before turning north and northeast tonight and Friday.

FORECAST TRACK

The remnants of Nicole will merge with an approaching frontal system Friday and Friday night, bringing a period of downpours and gusty winds into New England.

Currently, Southern New England looks like it will be on the windy side of the storm with the heaviest of the rain passing into northern New England. We still expect 1/2″ to 1.5″ of rain for our area from Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storm drains clogged with leaves may create” localized minor” street flooding late Friday night into dawn Saturday.

PEAK GUSTS: PRE-DAWN HOURS SATURDAY (MPH)

South and southwest winds gusting to 40-50mph with some isolated gusts to 55-60mph late Friday night into the pre-dawn hours Saturday. There is a risk of “isolated to scattered” power outages.

At the coast, the worst weather looks like it will arrive at low tide overnight Friday. As the tide moves back in Saturday morning around 10AM, we could see some minor coastal flooding and minor beach erosion as well.

This is a quick-moving storm. It should be gone by mid to late Saturday morning with clearing and sunshine by Saturday afternoon

-Meteorologists Tony Petrarca, T.J. Del Santo and Michelle Muscatello.