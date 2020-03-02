Weather Now: Milder Air Moves In Today, Rain Showers Tonight

TODAY: Much milder. After a chilly start, expect a mix of clouds and sun, breezy winds and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. South-southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts 25-35 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain showers developing. Not as cool with lows 40-45.

TUESDAY: Very mild! An early morning rain shower, then a mix of clouds and sun…. Most of the day is dry, but rain showers move in again during the evening and night. Highs 55-60.

WEDNESDAY: An early morning shower, otherwise breezy and drier with a mix of clouds and sun… highs near 50.