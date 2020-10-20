Weather Now: Mild with Scattered Showers Developing By Afternoon

TODAY: Patchy fog and mostly cloudy in the morning, scattered showers by afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog and scattered showers… staying very mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. Mainly dry in the afternoon with some peeks of sun developing late day. Very mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Most of the day looks dry.

