TODAY: Mostly sunny morning, partly sunny by afternoon. Mid and dry with light winds. Highs 45-50. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain arrives after 10 pm, mixing with and then changing to wet snow overnight.

A thin slushy coating of snow is possible on non-paved surfaces during the late overnight hours. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Windy, Cool, Damp on Saturday; Sunny and Milder on Sunday

SATURDAY: Ocean storm passes well off-shore with minor impacts, including cloudy skies, blustery winds, and scattered light snow/rain showers. Dry by late afternoon/early evening. Chilly highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10-15mph with gusts 25-30mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing in the early evening/night. Cold and dry. A few icy spots are possible by dawn Lows in the upper 20s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and seasonable… mid 40s