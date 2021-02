TODAY: Dry, pleasant and mild with highs near 50. Partly to mostly sunny skies. West winds turning southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts 20mph by late day.

TONIGHT: Breezy with a quick shower in the evening (7PM-12AM) followed gradual clearing. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds turning northwest after midnight at 10-20mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and blustery. Not as mild with highs in the low to mid 40s