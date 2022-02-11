TODAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs near 50. Southwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Hour by Hour: A look at the next hours conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Very mild, lows falling to the low 40s and then gradually rising to the upper 40s by dawn. Partly clouds skies with patchy fog possible.

SATURDAY: Spring feel! Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and very mild…. highs 55-60. Southwest winds turning northwest by evening at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, turning colder with a few snow showers by dawn…. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply colder. Highs in the low 30s. Chance of light snow as an offshore storm brushes by Southern New England. It looks minor, with a dusting to an inch of snow accumulation expected. Check back for updates.