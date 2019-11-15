Weather Now: Mild Sun Today, Cold Weekend Ahead

Live Now
TODAY: Nice day. Mostly sunny, milder. Highs near 52. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Dry and cool in the evening, and then turning windy and much colder late at night. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills near 10F by dawn.

This Weekend

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, colder, blustery and dry…. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills in the ‘teens in the morning and in the 20s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, very cold and dry… lows 20-25.

SUNDAY: Sun to increasing clouds, brisk and chilly. Most, if not all, of the daylight hours look dry.…. A chance of rain showers at night. Highs only in the low 40s. A brisk east wind at 15-25 mph will add to the chilly feel.



