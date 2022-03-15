TODAY: A partly sunny start and then turning mostly cloudy. Even milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 inland, 50-55 along the shore.
ON THE BAY: West-southwest winds 5-10 kts
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers after 9pm, temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. Very mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY (ST PATRICK’S DAY): Mostly cloudy with rain showers, especially by afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s.
Pinpoint Weather 12
