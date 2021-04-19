Weather Now: Mild Start to School Vacation Week; Isolated Late Day Shower

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. Like Sunday, we have another mild and partly sunny day lined up. Temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid 60s inland and upper 50s to near 60 at the coast.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

While most of the day is dry, a fast moving disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere could spark a brief, isolated shower after 3pm. Some of these showers could contain small hail or even graupel (looks like Styrofoam balls)

Winds today will be light, from the west in the morning and then turning south in the afternoon at 5-10mph.

Any evening showers taper off. The rest of the night looks dry and cool with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of school vacation week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland. At the coast, temperatures will climb to the low 60s. There is a trade-off to the unseasonably warm weather–the winds. Brisk southwest winds will develop with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams