Weather Now: Mild Start to School Vacation Week; Isolated Late Day Shower

Good morning. Like Sunday, we have another mild and partly sunny day lined up. Temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid 60s inland and upper 50s to near 60 at the coast.

While most of the day is dry, a fast moving disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere could spark a brief, isolated shower after 3pm. Some of these showers could contain small hail or even graupel (looks like Styrofoam balls)

Winds today will be light, from the west in the morning and then turning south in the afternoon at 5-10mph.

Any evening showers taper off. The rest of the night looks dry and cool with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of school vacation week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland. At the coast, temperatures will climb to the low 60s. There is a trade-off to the unseasonably warm weather–the winds. Brisk southwest winds will develop with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.