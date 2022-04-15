Good morning.

TODAY (PASSOVER and GOOD FRIDAY): A beautiful day. Overnight rain ending before dawn with skies turning sunny. Still very mild…. mid to upper 60s with northwest winds turning southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies early with increasing clouds by dawn, staying dry. Temperatures in the 50s during the evening, 45-50 by dawn. Southwest winds 10-20mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and still mild. Staying dry through most of the “day”. Showers arrive near or just after sunset. Highs 60-65. Southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely… lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy by afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon, sprinkle or brief shower. Breezy and a bit chilly. Highs 50-55

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, dry and chilly. Mid to upper 30s late