Good morning.
TODAY (PASSOVER and GOOD FRIDAY): A beautiful day. Overnight rain ending before dawn with skies turning sunny. Still very mild…. mid to upper 60s with northwest winds turning southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Clear skies early with increasing clouds by dawn, staying dry. Temperatures in the 50s during the evening, 45-50 by dawn. Southwest winds 10-20mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and still mild. Staying dry through most of the “day”. Showers arrive near or just after sunset. Highs 60-65. Southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely… lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy by afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon, sprinkle or brief shower. Breezy and a bit chilly. Highs 50-55
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, dry and chilly. Mid to upper 30s late
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App