Good morning and Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The luck ‘o the Irish is mainly on our side, with a mild and generally dry day. There will be plenty ‘o clouds through the day, with a chance of a mid-day sprinkle.

Temperatures will be in the 40s the first half of the day, but once a warm front lifts through, will climb into the low to mid-50s for the late afternoon. Winds pick up behind the front, too, with south-southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

An approaching cold front will bring a few light showers this evening and overnight. Less than 1/4″ of rain is expected.

Temperatures stay mild, in the 40s, most of the night.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild Start; Chilly Finish

Saturday turns into a beautiful day. Early morning clouds clear for partly sunny skies. Temperatures in the afternoon stay warmer-than-normal, in the low 50s with dry conditions for the Providence St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Sunday is much cooler, with highs struggling to hit 40. Gusty west winds will add to the cold feel, with gusts 30-35 mph.