Weather Now: Mild, Partly Cloudy, Sprinkle This Afternoon

Patchy fog at sunrise, otherwise mostly sunny and cooler this morning. We’ll see increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance of a quick sprinkle or shower in the afternoon. Most spots stay dry. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 5-10 mph, gusts to 15 mph.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions »

TONIGHT: Patchy fog, mild and dry… temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 50s through the night.

WEDNESDAY: A dry start. Warm, partly sunny and windy. Chance of showers after 4PM and continuing into the early part of the night. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph in the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: Clearing, brisk and cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds northwest 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog