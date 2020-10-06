Weather Now: Mild, Partly Cloudy, Sprinkle This Afternoon

Patchy fog at sunrise, otherwise mostly sunny and cooler this morning. We’ll see increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance of a quick sprinkle or shower in the afternoon. Most spots stay dry. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 5-10 mph, gusts to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog, mild and dry… temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 50s through the night.

WEDNESDAY: A dry start. Warm, partly sunny and windy. Chance of showers after 4PM and continuing into the early part of the night. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph in the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: Clearing, brisk and cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds northwest 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

