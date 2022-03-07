Good morning. It’s an unseasonably warm start to the day, with temperatures holding in the 50s. It will stay mild this afternoon and evening, but the day will bring lots of clouds, a bit of fog and a spot shower at times.

While a light shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon, the bulk of today’s rain will arrive after sunset.

Rain chances go up quickly during the evening, and especially after 6 PM.

Widespread rain could become a little heavy in spots and an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Most of the rain will be gone by midnight with clouds quickly moving out as well. Rainfall totals between 1/4″ to 1/2″ are possible.

In addition to the rain, we’ll see some rather gusty winds. Southwest gusts could top 40 mph at times this evening.

As the cold front sweeps across our area in the middle of the night, winds will turn to the west-northwest and could gust between 40-50mph for a time.

Colder air will stream in with those northwest winds, with temperatures back into the 30s by dawn on Tuesday.