Weather Now: Mild MLK Day, Increasing PM Clouds

MONDAY (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day): Partly cloudy, breezy and dry. Highs 43-47. Winds from the west 5-15mph with some gusts to 25mph. Increasing clouds in the afternoon and early evening, with a slight chance of a sprinkle/flurry late day

TONIGHT: Clouds early and then partial clearing. Cooler and dry… lows 25-30.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler and dry… near 40. A chance of a few flurris at night.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning flurries are possible, otherwise colder and brisk with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 30s.

