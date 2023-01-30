TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Light west winds turning south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light rain or wet snow shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Colder and brisk with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10-15mph