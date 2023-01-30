TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Light west winds turning south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.
Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light rain or wet snow shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »
TUESDAY: Colder and brisk with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10-15mph
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App