Weather Now: Mild, Mainly Dry Next Few Days

TODAY: Patchy morning fog and then partly to mostly cloudy, mild and mainly dry… Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle late day/evening. West winds 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early and then clearing. Temperatures in the 50s in the evening and then cooling to the upper 30s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry, Pleasant

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, pleasant and dry, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs will be in the low 50s.