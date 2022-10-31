Good morning and Happy Halloween. A mild day and night is on the way for this year’s ghosts and goblins in southern New England. Highs will climb to the low to mid 60s with patchy morning fog giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. While a few sprinkles are possible, most of the day is dry.

HALLOWEEN (THIS EVENING): A mostly Boo-tiful evening is on the way. Increasing clouds and mild with temperatures falling back through the 60s and into the mid/upper 50s. There’s a slight chance of a few sprinkles, but again, it stays mostly dry.

ON THE BAY: Light south-southwest winds 5-10 kts. Visibility will be poor in patchy morning fog.

As the night goes on, some patchy fog and scattered showers develop. It stays mild with lows in the 50s.

Scattered showers and patchy fog are expected for Tuesday morning. Despite an additional shower in the afternoon, the day isn’t a “washout”, with some partial sun returning late. Highs climb into the mid to upper 60s.