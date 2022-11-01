Good morning and welcome to the first day of November. We’re kicking off the day and month tracking scattered showers that will continue through the morning commute. It is very mild, though, with temperatures in the upper 50s this morning. Mostly cloudy and mainly dry in the afternoon with some partial sun returning late day. An additional isolated shower is possible, but most areas remain dry. Highs reach the mid-60s with southwest winds 5-10 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

ON THE BAY: Light winds, showers and fog this morning with improving visibility this afternoon as skies become mainly dry.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Clouds start to clear from west to east at the end of the day and evening with dry and clear skies tonight. Lows will still be fairly mild for early November, dipping to the upper 40s to low 50s by dawn.