TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. The daylight hours stay dry with light showers AFTER 6 PM. Highs in the mid-50s. South-southeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph
TONIGHT: Off and on showers, drizzle and fog, milder, temperatures in the mid 40s
WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, drizzle and fog. Still mild, highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds gusting 20-30mph.
Rainfall amounts of 1/2″ to 1″ expected before the rain ends Wednesday night.
