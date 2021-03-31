Weather Now: Mild and Breezy Today; Rain Tonight and Early Thursday

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, with a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle late afternoon/early evening. Most of the daylight hours are dry. Highs in the low to mid 60s inland, 50s along the shore. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers become likely after sunset and turn widespread and heavy at times overnight. Staying mild, in the 50s. South winds 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Cool and damp with showers lingering, especially during the morning, then mainly dry after 2-3 PM. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and then cooling to the low 40s in the afternoon. About 1″ of rain is expected from this system.