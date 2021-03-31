Weather Now: Mild and Breezy Today; Rain Tonight and Early Thursday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, with a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle late afternoon/early evening. Most of the daylight hours are dry. Highs in the low to mid 60s inland, 50s along the shore. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Showers become likely after sunset and turn widespread and heavy at times overnight. Staying mild, in the 50s. South winds 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Cool and damp with showers lingering, especially during the morning, then mainly dry after 2-3 PM. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and then cooling to the low 40s in the afternoon. About 1″ of rain is expected from this system.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/26/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams