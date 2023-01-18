TODAY: Cloudy start with a few sprinkles, followed by partial sun in the afternoon. Breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 40s. West-northwest winds 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool and dry. Lows around 32. Increasing high clouds near dawn.
THURSDAY: Dry morning with clouds thickening and lowering. A steady rain moves in by afternoon and continues into the evening. Highs around 42 but cooling into the upper 30s by afternoon/evening.
Rain continues Thursday night.
Mostly cloudy, with light rain/snow showers, changing to light snow showers. Small slushy coatings of snow are possible across far northern Rhode Island. Colder, with near steady temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
