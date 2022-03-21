Good morning. Today is the first FULL day of spring, and it’s looking very nice. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and while temperatures will be mild, it won’t be quite as warm as yesterday. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s late this afternoon. There is a caveat, though, and it’s the wind. It’s already blustery this morning with northwest winds 10-20 mph and some gusts to around 30 mph.

Those winds have prompted a Small Craft Advisory for Narragansett and Buzzard Bays which will be in effect until 7PM. Look for northwest gusts to 25 kts with waves 1-3 feet.

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to clear and cooler temperatures tonight. It will still be breezy with gusts 15-20 mph.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Skies remain mainly sunny with some high clouds by afternoon. Winds will still be breezy with northwest gusts to 25 mph. Our dry stretch comes to an end by Wednesday evening and night.