TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Early AM patchy fog and a few showers along the Cape/Islands, otherwise dry. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds from the north 10-20mph with gusts up t 30.

TONIGHT: Breezy and partly cloudy in the evening. Diminishing winds and clearing skies overnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cooler with sun giving way to partly cloudy skies. Highs near 40. A few showers possible in the evening and early at night.