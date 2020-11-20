Weather Now: Mild and Windy Today, Beautiful Saturday

TODAY: Gusty winds, mild and dry with mostly sunny skies… highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph, gusts to 25-35 mph

TONIGHT: Diminishing winds in the evening with clear skies early and then turning partly cloudy…. Cool and dry with lows 40-45 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Until Sunday Night

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry with lighter northwest winds 5-10 mph… Highs 55-59.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and dry. Lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, dry…. much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain showers Sunday Night.