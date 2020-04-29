1  of  2
Live Now
12 Town Hall: Four local mayors outline challenges and response Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Mild and Mostly Sunny Spring Day Ahead

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Nice! Mild and dry. A mostly sunny start will give way to late day/evening clouds… Highs near 60° inland, low to mid 50s at the coast. Light east winds early today, with a southeast wind this afternoon increasing to 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cold… lows 40-45.

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds, cooler with the chance of a few showers, mostly in the morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with temperatures in low to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Stormy conditions expected late (after midnight), with downpours and thunderstorms. Strong southerly winds gusts of 35-50 mph.

FRIDAY: Heavier showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some storms may contain strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Mainly cloudy with some lingering showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 60.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com