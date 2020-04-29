Weather Now: Mild and Mostly Sunny Spring Day Ahead

TODAY: Nice! Mild and dry. A mostly sunny start will give way to late day/evening clouds… Highs near 60° inland, low to mid 50s at the coast. Light east winds early today, with a southeast wind this afternoon increasing to 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cold… lows 40-45.

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds, cooler with the chance of a few showers, mostly in the morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with temperatures in low to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Stormy conditions expected late (after midnight), with downpours and thunderstorms. Strong southerly winds gusts of 35-50 mph.

FRIDAY: Heavier showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some storms may contain strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Mainly cloudy with some lingering showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 60.