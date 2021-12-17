Weather Now: Mild and Dry Today; Wintry Mix to Rain Saturday

TODAY: Very mild, dry. Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s early, dropping into the 40s by evening. West winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning.
Hour-by-Hour: A look ahead to the next 36 hours »
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, much cooler, dry… low 30s.
THIS WEEKEND: Wintry Mix/Rain Saturday, Cold and Dry Sunday
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a cold rain, sleet and wet snow developing by LATE morning.
A small thin accumulation of wet snow and sleet is possible well inland before changing to a chilly rain from south to north through the afternoon and evening. Much colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: A chilly light rain, mix… Lows 35-40.
SUNDAY: Rain and wet snow ending early in the early morning hours, then mostly cloudy and drier by afternoon/evening. Chilly and brisk with highs near 40.
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App