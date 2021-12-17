Weather Now: Mild and Dry Today; Wintry Mix to Rain Saturday

TODAY: Very mild, dry. Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s early, dropping into the 40s by evening. West winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, much cooler, dry… low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Wintry Mix/Rain Saturday, Cold and Dry Sunday

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a cold rain, sleet and wet snow developing by LATE morning.

A small thin accumulation of wet snow and sleet is possible well inland before changing to a chilly rain from south to north through the afternoon and evening. Much colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A chilly light rain, mix… Lows 35-40.

SUNDAY: Rain and wet snow ending early in the early morning hours, then mostly cloudy and drier by afternoon/evening. Chilly and brisk with highs near 40.

