Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Mild and Dry Today, Unsettled Stretch Starts Friday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Nice! Most sunny, mild and dry. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s. Wind: southwest 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, but remaining dry…. Not as cool with temperatures holding in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered light showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with off and on rain. Another mild day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers…. may mix with or change to wet snow showers… Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: A chance of snow and/or rain showers, mostly in the morning… slow clearing in the afternoon and evening… highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com