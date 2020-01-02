Weather Now: Mild and Dry Today, Unsettled Stretch Starts Friday

TODAY: Nice! Most sunny, mild and dry. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s. Wind: southwest 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, but remaining dry…. Not as cool with temperatures holding in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered light showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with off and on rain. Another mild day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers…. may mix with or change to wet snow showers… Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: A chance of snow and/or rain showers, mostly in the morning… slow clearing in the afternoon and evening… highs in the mid to upper 30s.