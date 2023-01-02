Good morning. The mild and dry weather continues today. Sun and clouds will mix with highs approaching 50. That’s nearly 10 degrees above normal for early January.

Winds will be light, from the west, at around 5-10 mph. If you’re heading to Boston for the Winter Classic, it’s going to be mild and dry with temperatures near 50 when the puck drops at 2PM.

Skies remain dry this evening and tonight. While mostly clear to start, clouds begin to roll in after midnight. It will be cool with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Enjoy the dry weather while we’ve still got it, because Tuesday marks the start of a cloudier and unsettled stretch. Several round of showers are likely between Tuesday and Friday.

Mild air hangs around for a few more days, before a return to much cooler (more seasonable) air by the end of the work week.