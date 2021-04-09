Weather Now: Mild and Dry Through Saturday; Showers Likely Sunday

TODAY: Early morning low clouds and fog near the coast will clear to mostly sunny skies. Another very mild and dry day with highs 65-70 inland and in the upper 50s to low 60s at the coast. A developing sea breeze this afternoon will cool temperatures near the coast and bay in the mid/late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog, dry. Temperatures in the 50s during the evening, mid 40s later at night

THIS WEEKEND: Warm and Dry Saturday; Cooler with Showers Sunday

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs 65-70 inland, cooler coast. Southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, still dry, Temperatures staying in the 50s through the evening and night.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers developing by afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s

