Weather Now: Mild and Dry for the Final Full Day of Summer

TODAY: Early morning patchy fog at sunrise. Another pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 70s with southeast winds 5-10 mph

AT THE COAST: A mix of sun and clouds, dry and mild with highs in the low 70s. Light onshore winds developing.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as cool…more humid, with a chance of a shower by dawn. Lows holding in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and some sunshine, more humid. A slight chance (30%) of a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Fall begins with the autumnal equinox at 3:21 PM EDT

