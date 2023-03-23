Good morning. Another warmer-than-normal day is ahead, but with patchy coastal fog this morning, mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds and a few light showers on the way. Most of the showers fall in the afternoon and evening. The day isn’t a “washout”. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s by late day.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

The scattered afternoon showers are happening along and ahead of a cold front. Most areas will see well below 1/4″ of rain.

As the front gets closer this afternoon and evening southwest winds will pick up, with gusts up to 20-25mph possible.

It stays very mild in the evening with lingering light rain showers and temperatures in the 50s.

Skies begin to clear after midnight with lows falling to the low 40s by dawn.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Dry skies return for Friday with clouds breaking for some partial afternoon sun.

Our next weather system approaches Saturday afternoon and night with chilly rain and drizzle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Highs will be stuck in the 40s with about 1/4″ to 3/4″ rain expected before tapering off Saturday night. In addition, east winds will be gusting 25-35mph.