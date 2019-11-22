Weather Now: Mild Ahead of Afternoon Showers

1  of  2
TODAY: Breezy and milder with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon, Highs in the mid 50s. West-southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph turning northwest by late day

TONIGHT: Skies clear in the early evening. Windy and turning colder… lows 27-33 by dawn.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. High 45

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry in the evening with increasing clouds… A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Chilly rain and gusty winds likely throughout the day. Highs in the mid 40s. E winds turning north with gusts 25-35mph.



