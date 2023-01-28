Spend a bit of time outside today? If you did, you probably noticed how mild it was! Keep in mind, it’s late January and the average high is in the upper 30s.

Providence topped out at 51° Saturday afternoon, a solid 13° above average for the date.

Temperatures will be staying (relatively) mild tonight….dropping into the low 30s by late in the night (average low is 21°).

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

We’ll be saying changes through the day on Sunday…not necessarily with the temperatures, however.

Sunday morning will feature a blend of sunshine and clouds, but a quick-moving weather system will bring increasing clouds our way through the day. From western New York into the Ohio River Valley, the precipitaion will be fairly widespread, but as the system rotates through Southern New England, it will be weaker and the rain showers will be more spotty.

Mid to late afternoon, expect mainly cloudy skies with a few rain showers in the area….

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

…and all rain showers as the temperatures will be quite mild again. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Showers linger until about 8 PM, then skies slowly clear.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo