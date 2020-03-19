Weather Now: Windy Warmer Friday. Isolated Showers/Thunderstorm

The clouds remain locked in overnight, with near steady temperatures along drizzle at times and some fog. A few showers or isolated thunderstorm by daybreak Friday

It will feel very spring-like on Friday. Temperatures away from the coast will soar into the 60°s with a gusty southwest wind. That ocean wind will keep coastal areas in the 50°s.

FRIDAY MORNING

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TEMPERATURES BY EARLY FRIDAY EVENING 7:00PM: The warmest air will be “well inland” way from the ocean with highs in the mid 60s….along the coast, temperatures will stay much cooler.

There’s a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm, but most Friday will be rain-free The best chance of shower/thunder will be in the early morning with the passage of a warm-front and then again in the early evening when a cold front approaches. We need to monitor both thunderstorm chances, as some storms have a “slight risk” of being strong, with isolated damaging wind gusts. Behind the evening cold front, expecting clearing skies and cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunny and Dry

The weather will cooperate for getting outdoors this weekend. It will be breezy and seasonable on Saturday with highs near 50. Sunday will be cooler, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.