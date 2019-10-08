Weather Now: Mainly Dry Today Ahead of Rain and Wind Later This Week

TODAY: A lingering shower and clouds this morning will give way to a dry afternoon with clouds thinning for some partial sun. Not as warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early and then increasing clouds late. Some drizzle or light showers possible near the coast by dawn. Cooler with lows 47-52.

We are monitoring an ocean storm for mid to late week. How close it comes will determine its impacts on Southern New England. For now, it looks unsettled Wednesday into Saturday. If the storm stays farther south, we could actually end up with mainly dry, cool and breezy days.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds and cooler with the light showers or drizzle at times. Brisk and raw with highs near 60. Gusty east-northeast winds to 35 mph at the coast.

THURSDAY: Chilly with rounds of rain and gusty east-northeast winds. Some gusts 35-45mph possible along the coast. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain and wind… Highs only in the upper 50s. Gusts 35-45 mph+ possible, especially at the coast.





