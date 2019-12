TODAY: Dry and cool with more clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and dry. Low in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance for a brief sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon. Most, if not all, of the day is dry. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.