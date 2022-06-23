Good morning. We have another pleasant day ahead, with early morning clouds and fog clearing to partly to mostly sunny skies. While there is a slight chance of a brief passing shower, most if not all of the day looks dry. Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s at the coast.

ON THE BAY: Southeast winds 5-10 kts with some gusts to 15 in the afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with patchy fog and a small chance for an isolated shower. Most areas remain dry with another fairly comfortable night in the mid to upper 50s.

We end the work week with one more comfortable summer day, with highs in the 70s and dew points in the 50s. Skies on Friday will be partly sunny with northeast winds turning southeast at 5-12 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Hot and Sunny

Ready for a dose of summer heat? It’s coming our way this weekend. Temperatures will soar to 85-90 inland each day with patchy fog at dawn giving way to mostly sunny skies. The air will be muggy, but the humidity will not be “oppressive”, with dewpoints in the low 60s. Coastal areas could start each morning with a touch of fog before clearing for sunshine and highs near 80.