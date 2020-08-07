Weather Now: Mainly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Today

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers possible … Most of the day looks dry. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East Winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT : Partly cloudy early and then mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s

THIS WEEKEND:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, muggy. There’s a slight chance of a shower, but mostly areas stay dry. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, mild and more humid. Lows 65-70

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid… highs in the mid to upper 80s.