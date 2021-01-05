Weather Now: Mainly Cloudy, A Bit Cooler Today

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, dry for most... Cooler with highs upper 30s. A few light rain/snow showers possible across far eastern MASS. (New Bedford To Cape Cod). North winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A mostly cloudy start and then gradual clearing towards dawn… lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Turning mostly sunny… highs around 40.

